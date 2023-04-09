Abhishek Bachchan Shares 'loud And Clear' Post On Mother Jaya Bachchan's Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan wished his mother Jaya Bachchan her 75th birthday with a special post on Instagram. The Bol Bachchan actor shared a throwback picture of himself with Jaya Bachchan from the time they attended the music launch of the film Refugee. Refugee was Abhishek Bachchan's first film that released in 2000, and Jaya arrived at the event to show her support.

The Dasvi actor captioned the post, "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

Navya Nanda wishing Jaya Bachchan

Navya Nanda, who runs a health tech company named Aara Health, penned a heartfelt note on her grandmother Jaya Bachchan's birthday. Sharing a vintage photo of the veteran actress, she wrote, "Happy birthday नानी. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!" In the monochrome photo, Jaya Bachchan donned a beret with a bindi, saree, and sunglasses.

After she made the special post, a fan wrote, "What a superb actress,Happy Birthday Jayaji. The dignified way she has dealt with her problems in life is really praiseworthy. If she looses her cool we don’t mind it. The way she loves Amitji is far more than words can say," while another fan commented, "I still remember watching Fiza and being blown over by her performance (first film i watched of hers). Piya Haji Ali is very close to my heart. She's such an amazing lady."

Jaya Bachchan's professional front

Jaya Bachchan is currently gearing up for her movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others. She also works as the member of Parliament or Rajya Sabha.