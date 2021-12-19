Abhishek Bachchan Talks About His Struggles: Was Asked To Vacate Front Row For Bigger Star

As Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited crime thriller film, Bob Biswas hit the OTT screens recently, the actor has been garnering praises for his spectacular performance in the film. However, as the actor is almost 60-film-old in the industry, he still feels heartbroken every time people remember him for his flops more than his hit films.

In his recent interview with Rolling Stone India, Abhishek recalled being heartbroken and "crying himself to sleep" every time he was replaced in a film. Not just that, the actor also revealed that he was asked to "get up and sit at the back row" during award or public events in order to vacate the seats for bigger stars.

Abhishek Bachchan recalls struggling days

According to a recent interview with Rolling Stone India, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about how he had seen the good side of being an employed actor and had also seen the other side of being an unemployed actor. He then mentioned that at the end of the day, it was just business and one could not take things personally. But there has been some instances that still seem to break the actor and recalled how during public events he was asked to step up and move to the back seats.

"I've been in a situation where I've gone to a public function and you're made to sit in the front row and you feel, 'Wow! I didn't think they'd put me in the front row. Okay, great!' But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, 'Okay, get up, move to the back', and you go to the back. It's all part of showbiz. You can't take it personally'," said Abhishek.

He even shed light on the sad situation when he is replaced by another actor and stated that one just needed to wake up the next morning and say this to oneself in the mirror- "I'm going to become so good that they won't replace me. I'll be irreplaceable."

Speaking about the privilege he had of being the son of Amitabh Bachchan, The Guru actor stated that he had access to get the first film because there was a certain curiosity value about a star kid, however, he also mentioned that his father never made a film for him nor picked up the phone and requested anyone to do it. He even opened up about how honoured he feels to be the son of such a legendary actor.

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the actor's interview and took to Twitter to express how proud he was of him. He also stated that nothing could be achieved in life without struggle and felt happy to have him as his son. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@bachchan