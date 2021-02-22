Abhishek Bachchan Teams Up With Nimrat Kaur For 'Dasvi', Actors Share First Look

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled Dasvi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm Dasvi from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for Pink and Batla House. "From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The poster features the "Ludo" star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard. "'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture. The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Netizens were in awe of Bachchan's latest look. Actor Saiyami Kher too dropped a comment saying 'Very cool'. "Aayee! Kya baat! Looking fab AB. All the Best!, wrote Vicky Kaushal. Bunty Walia wrote, "royalty to me for the look! Too good too cool!"

Makers also released the first look of Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Take a look —

Netizens React

Fantastic..Love the look. Waiting for another masterpiece ❤️ — UBhatt (@UB2207) February 22, 2021

Looks great 👌👍 Good luck for #Dasvi — Rupam (@xhobdo) February 22, 2021

Wooooahhhh !!!! What a Look AB 😘😘 soo promising look 😍 All the very best AB 😘 — Shweta Vyas (@shwetavyas007) February 22, 2021

Yours is a case, Abhi, that the more you age, the more your roles are getting better expressions of tears and joy, and better dialogue delivery. Even your silence communicates, like in #ludo, whenever confronted by the small girl! Will be proud to see all ur future projects bro🙏 — Chatterbox (@CoollGURU) February 22, 2021

Very cool :) — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 22, 2021

Abhishek was last seen in the Amazon Prime Series Breathe 2 and Sons of Soil. His work in the Netflix movie Ludo was loved by the audience. His upcoming project includes the movie Bob Biswas based on the character Bob Biswas in the Vidya Balan starter Kahaani.

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham to team up for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake?

Abhishek Bachchan more like 'Senior Player' than team owner at Pink Panthers: Amit Hooda

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.