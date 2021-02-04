Abhishek Bachchan And John Abraham To Team Up For 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Remake?

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham are one of the coolest and most loved on-screen actors duos. Abhi and John were supposed to come together for Dostana 2 but that didn't work out. Now according to Pinkvilla, the actors will be teaming up together for the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Hindi Remake

The Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a Malayalam action thriller movie directed by late K. R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy. John Abraham had bought the rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum last year but there had been no developments due to the ongoing pandemic. John had said that he would start working on the same once the pandemic gets better. The original Ayyappanum Koshiyum cast starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was one of the few movies that released in the theatre before the countrywide lockdown. It was well-received by the audience and the critics too.

A source close to the development of Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Hindi remake told Pinkvilla that John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan have been trying to collaborate on a film again ever since the release of Dostana. However, nothing really materialised. Ayyappanum Koshiyum finally is a quintessential two-hero film that will do justice to their persona and will give equal standing to both John and Abhishek. The source further added that both the actors have started a conversation on the film and the paperwork is in progress and should be completed soon.

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham's Movies

Abhi's and John's Dostana pairing is still popular even 13 years after its release. The pair was supposed to come back together for its sequel but the project took a spin and Dostana 2 has Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya as the cast. John Abraham's movies including Satyamev Jayate 2, Attack and Mumbai Saga are all set to release in 2021. The actor is currently filming for Pathan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Abhishek was last seen in the Amazon Prime Series Breathe 2 and Sons of Soil. His work in the Netflix movie Ludo was loved by the audience. His upcoming project includes the movie Bob Biswas based on the character Bob Biswas in the Vidya Balan starter Kahaani.

