Abhishek Bachchan More Like 'Senior Player' Than Team Owner At Pink Panthers: Amit Hooda

An ardent supporter of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi since its inception, Abhishek Bachchan has helped take the sport to new heights of fame with the Sons of the Soil documentary. Released on Amazon Prime Video, the Sons of the Soil documentary has been receiving rave reviews since its launch last week. Produced along with the famed BBC Studios, the five-episode series has received a rating of 8.00 IMDb and follows the efforts of Bachhan's Jaipur Pink Panthers side as they try to reclaim their title at the league.

Thank you!

I’m so happy that you all are enjoying #SonsOfTheSoil

My gratitude to @PrimeVideoIN for believing in the project and backing it with all their might. To @BBC for making such a truthful and amazing documentary. pic.twitter.com/EydfbPwkGv — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 8, 2020

Amit Hooda lavishes praise on Abhishek Bachchan

Jaipur Pink Panther player Amit Hooda has lavished praise on the team owner, Abhishekh Bacchan in an exclusive interview with Pro Kabbabi League. In the media flurry surrounding the Sons of the Soil Amazon Prime Video documentary, the defender has highlighted Bachhan's role in taking the Pink Panther side from strength to strength and helping them navigate their losses in the recent editions of the league.

The Pink Panther team, coached by Srinivas Reddy, won the first season of the Pro Kabaddi League but witnessed a major dip in form in the second and third season. The documentary follows the team as they try to get back to their initial level and win back the title they took in the first inaugural season. "Abhishek Bachchan sir has always treated the players in the team like his younger brothers,” explained Amit Hooda in his interview.

Most of all.... my love, immense respect and gratitude to the boys and coach saab.

They so graciously agreed to be a part of the documentary. Never complained even when at times the cameras got a bit intrusive. pic.twitter.com/6jzkHePDkR — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 8, 2020

Hooda also talked about how the movie star makes sure to mingle with his team and praised him for being a very involved and hands-on owner, explaining that it makes him a less intimidating figure. “Sometimes it feels like he's one of our senior players and not the owner. Right from joining us at the dining table to coming along to the airport in the team bus, Abhishek sir makes sure we feel like we are all a part of the same Jaipur Pink Panthers family” he explained. He also praised Bachchan’s effort in getting to know his players and forming a good rapport with each one of them.

Asked about the one moment he would always remember, Hooda chose a pep-talk given by Bachhan where he highlighted the importance of hard work behind the scenes. "He reminded us that people become fans of what they see on the mat, but they remain your fans owing to what you do in training. The biggest reason to toil is to leave behind a legacy which people will remember for years to come" he recalls. Signing off, Hooda talked about the ‘once a Panther, always a Panther’ motto, saying that it is something that the team and Abhishek Bachchan stand by whole-heartedly.

Image Credits: Pro Kabbadi League website