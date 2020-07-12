The Only Amitabh Bachchan Film Starring Tina Munim Was 'Pukar'; Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He started his journey with Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’ Saat Hindustani in 1969 and then went on to do several iconic films in his career. His 1983 film, Pukar was one of his most popular movies of that era.

The film was directed by Ramesh Behl. The film also starred Randhir Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and Tina Munim along with Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at some interesting facts about Pukar that you might have not known.

Trivia about Amitabh Bachchan’s Pukar

Pukar was the first film of Tina Munim starring Amitabh Bachchan. Interestingly, this is also the only film starring Bachchan and Munim.

Amitabh Bachchan suffered from a very serious accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie. After he recovered, the climax of Coolie was changed to give it a happy ending. Similarly, even the climax of Pukar was changed to a happy one due to the accident.

Pukar was one of Randhir Kapoor’s last and major films as a leading actor. He was often a regular for several Ramesh Behl movies. Pukar was also the last film of the duo.

Ramesh Behl started working on Pukar after his directorial debut film, Kasme Vaade in 1979. However, the film took almost four eyes to be completed. Ramesh Behl used his time between completing Pukar and made other films like Basera, Harjaee, Yeh Vaada Raha, and even started work on Jawani.

Kareena Kapoor often accompanied her father, Randhir Kapoor on the sets of Pukar. However, while shooting one of the scenes, Randhir Kapoor got beaten by Amitabh Bachchan. A scared Kareena Kapoor then ran towards her father and hugged him as she thought he was being beaten in real-life.

Reportedly, Tina Munim received a huge shock when she was informed one day that Pukar was completed. She was in disbelief as she had barely shot anything for the film. However, she later learned that she had only four scenes in Pukar.

RD Burman and Amitabh Bachchan reportedly had a feud during Pukar. Hence, he decided to sing for Randhir Kapoor instead of singing for Amitabh Bachchan. Later on, the duo settled on their differences and RD Burman sang for Amitabh Bachchan’s Shaheenshah and Toofan.

Another film by the name of Pukar was shelved in 1977. Director Sohrab Modi even signed Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Saira Banu, Rakhee Gulzar, Shabana Azmi, and Pran in the film. The film was written by Kamal Amrohi. However, Sohrab Modi decided to shelve the film after the actors kept demanding him to increase their roles.

