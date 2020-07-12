BMC Thanks Abhishek Bachchan For Fulfilling Covid Protocols; Sends Wishes To Him & Big-B

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday thanked Abhishek Bachchan for complying with the BMC guidelines after being tested positive for COVID, lauding him for asking citizens to remain calm while his family went through the crisis. The administrative body also wished Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan good health and a speedy recovery.

Thank you @juniorbachchan for not just duly complying to the guidelines but also for urging all citizens to stay calm and safe. We wish you and @SrBachchan good health and speedy recovery. https://t.co/eHOeBYOR4C — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 12, 2020

Putting out a message on his social media, Abhishek Bachchan had earlier confirmed being tested positive for COVID asking people to remain calm. Junior Bachchan also added that his family and staff were complying with the rules of the BMC.

"Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he said on his Instagram.

The BMC officials reached the Bollywood superstar's bungalow Jalsa on Sunday morning to sanitize it. The landmark bungalow in Juhu has been declared a containment zone by BMC officials.

Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek test Covid positive

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan announced his COVID diagnosis on Saturday evening after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation. He is said to have slept well on the intervening night after his admission and will issue updates via his Twitter. As reports came in that the father-son duo were both asymptomatic, Abhishek himself tweeted that both of them had mild symptoms and urged all not to panic.

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya & Aaradhya Test Negative

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's wife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek's wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus infection in their swab tests. The tests were to be conducted on Sunday morning at Nanavati hospital after their preliminary antigen test had also resulted in the negative. They are currently under isolation in their Jalsa home.

