French Envoy Wishes Amitabh Bachchan A Quick Covid Recovery; Big-B's Global Appeal Evident

France's ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wished veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek speedy recoveries after the father-son duo tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening after his coronavirus test returned positive following which his son Abhishek's test too returned positive for COVID. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

READ | TV Star & 'Sarbjit' Actor Ranjan Sehgal Dies From Multiple Organ Failure At The Age Of 36

French ambassador wishes Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek speedy recovery

Taking to Twitter, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wished both Big-B and his son a speedy recovery and said that he was joining millions of fans in wishing them success in their fight against COVID.

I join millions of fans of @SrBachchan & @juniorbachchan in wishing them a speedy recovery as they fight #covid19.

Get well soon! — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, apart from having a massive fan following in India, is also well known and respected by Indians abroad as well as in the global film fraternity. He has also acted in a few big-budget Hollywood films, such as League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Great Gatsby.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Gets Speedy Covid Recovery Prayer From Arvind Kejriwal & 'billion' Others

Nanavati Hospital's update on Amitabh Bachchan

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

READ | Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya & Aaradhya Test Negative For Covid In Swab Test; Homes Sanitised

Nanavati Hospital authorities have also informed that the swab tests conducted for the rest of the Bachchan family have resulted in the negative. The superstar's wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for COVID in the swab test conducted by the hospital on Sunday morning. They had also tested negative in the preliminary anitgen test that was conducted on Saturday. The hospital has also revealed that the coronavirus Antigen testing was done by a private lab yesterday. Nanavati Hospital will conduct Swab tests for both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday.

READ | Aakar Patel Chooses Amitabh Bachchan's Covid Diagnosis To Fire Shocking Classist Attack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.