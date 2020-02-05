Abhishek Bachchan Turns 44: Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya's Heartfelt Note Can't Be Missed

As Abhishek Bachchan turns a year old on February 5, father Amitabh Bachchan shares that there was 'joy and celebration after an entire day of anxious anticipation of his arrival' on February 5 at the Breach Candy Hospital 44 years back. The legendary actor shared a beautiful throwback picture of Abhishek with his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

He wrote, "It has dawned towards the 5th .. the birth of Abhishek, later at night .. the Breach Candy Hospital and the entire day has gone by in anxious anticipation for his arrival. Finally, it happens and there is joy and celebration in the blessings of the Dada ji."

He added: "No matter how the years pass the child remains a child ever .. 44 years be his age today, but the little two finger sucking on his face ridden with childlike innocence never ever leaves you .. and may it never."

The family celebrated Abhishek's birthday and the pictures were shared by his darling wife Aishwarya Rai on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Abhishek dropped red hearts. Abhishek's sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan also shared a childhood picture and wrote: "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two." To this, Abhishek dropped 'hugs' emojis and also sent a message to Shweta's husband Nikhil Nanda saying, "See... @nikhil_nanda I was promoting Escorts tractors from a young age!" [sic]

Nikhil Nanda is the Chairman & Managing Director of Escorts Limited, an engineering company founded in 1948 by his paternal grandfather, Har Prasad Nanda.

On the professional front

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started the shoot of his next film "Bob Biswas" to be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Bob Biswas was a breakout character in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's thriller "Kahaani". Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Bob was a LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.



