Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Abhishek Bachchan Is Special For THIS Reason

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be an avid social media user. The megastar takes time off his busy schedules and indulges in social media activities like having conversations with his fans and posting heartfelt messages. This time around, a fan posted Amitabh Bachchan's throwback from the day of Abhishek Bachchan's birth. Check out the photo below -

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback photo

The photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan's fan is special even further as Basant Panchami is being celebrated today i.e 29 January 2020. Abhishek Bachchan was born on February 5, 1976, which was the day of Basant Panchami during that year. Amitabh Bachchan also confirmed this by retweeting the fan's photo. According to the Hindu calendar, Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today i.e on the Basant Panchami day.

T 3424 - Basant Panchami greetings .. बसंत पंचमी की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ।।

आदर और स्नेह

they give me company on my desk as I write .. pic.twitter.com/NsQWJXz4lS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 28, 2020

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a film titled Jhund. The teaser for the film was recently released and was applauded by netizens. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in a film titled Bob Biswas, the shooting of which has begun.

T 3417- https://t.co/SwikKAfsJP

सर यह लिंक युज करीयेगा

यह कुछ बिटली लिंक है 🙏



पहले समझ में नहीं आया की ये 'बिटली' क्या है ; फिर Google किया और पता चला ये एक shorter URL का नाम है ,,



धन्य हैं 'बिटली ' मैया !!!😀 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2020

Image courtesy - Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

