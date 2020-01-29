The Debate
The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Abhishek Bachchan Is Special For THIS Reason

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan recently retweeted a throwback photo shared by one of his fans including him and a baby Abhishek Bachchan. Read for more details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be an avid social media user. The megastar takes time off his busy schedules and indulges in social media activities like having conversations with his fans and posting heartfelt messages. This time around, a fan posted Amitabh Bachchan's throwback from the day of Abhishek Bachchan's birth. Check out the photo below - 

Also read: 'Aankhen' producer Gaurang Doshi calls Amitabh Bachchan his 'idol'

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback photo

The photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan's fan is special even further as Basant Panchami is being celebrated today i.e 29 January 2020. Abhishek Bachchan was born on February 5, 1976, which was the day of Basant Panchami during that year. Amitabh Bachchan also confirmed this by retweeting the fan's photo.  According to the Hindu calendar, Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today i.e on the Basant Panchami day.

Also read: Chitrangda Singh joins Abhishek Bachchan as the leading lady in Bob Biswas

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a film titled Jhund. The teaser for the film was recently released and was applauded by netizens. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in a film titled Bob Biswas, the shooting of which has begun.

Also read: Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao & others share wishes

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Shruti Haasan: The Bollywood Aquarian gang

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tweets about 'a surprise', fans ask if it's his 'second child'

Image courtesy - Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

 

 

Published:
