Bob Biswas: Fans Amazed After Abhishek Bachchan's Unrecognisable Look From Film Surfaces

Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan has shared his first look from Bob Biswas and the actor looks absolutely unrecognizable. The film is a spin-off of Vidya Blana's Kaahani

Bob Biswas, a character that made headlines after the release of Vidya Balan's Kaahani is set to grace the silver screen yet again. Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the role of Bob Biswas in a spin-off film.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan Starts Shooting For Bob Biswas, Shares Prep Pic

Fans surprised 

Sharing the first shot of the project, one can say that the actor looks completely unrecognizable. Only Jr Bachchan's eyes are visible and his face is covered with the clap denoting the film's name shot. As 'likes' & 'comments' flooded the social media post, the actor was overwhelmed when a fan claimed that it wasn't him in the picture. “That’s the ultimate compliment. Thank you,” Abhishek responded.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prior to this, Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture on his social media account stating that the filming of the movie has begun. He posted a simple ‘Nomoshkar’ along with a picture featuring, a pair of spectacles and a Motorola flip phone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of Abhishek Bachchan are excited to hear that the filming of the thriller drama has already begun. Many netizens congratulated the actor and extended their warm wishes to him. Some stated that this is a big year for the star as well as his fans, as Junior Bachchan will be seen in two other movies- The Big Bull and Ludo.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Has A "Kahaani Mein Twist". Know How

Bob Biswas is a standalone film that revolves around the character of an assassin from Sujay Ghosh’s film Kahaani. Saswata Chatterjee originally essayed the character of Bob Biswas in the original movie. While the script of Bob Biswas is written by Sujay Ghosh, debut director Diya Ghosh will be directing the movie. The movie is also reported to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee in important roles.

READ:  Abhishek Bachchan: Monday Motivation Quotes By The Actor On Twitter

READ: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Bob Biswas' To Get Chitrangda Singh On-board?

 

 

