Abhishek Bachchan Tweets About 'a Surprise', Fans Ask If It's His 'second Child'

Of late, social media platforms have become the preferred choice for Bollywood celebrities to share exciting news about their professional and personal lives. Abhishek Bachchan often keeps his fans updated with his witty posts. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan hinted of an exciting news with his recent tweet on his official Twitter handle. Here are the details.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Ready To Star In These Upcoming Amazon Prime Shows

Fans ask 'Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant?'

As seen in the tweet, Bachchan advised his fans to stay tuned, as the actor had something big coming up. Since the tweet was posted online, fans have been anticipating the big revelation and have been speculating about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s next child. Here is how fans reacted to Abhishek Bachchan’s cryptic tweet:

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You In Disbelief

Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!! 😁 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 21, 2020

Fans react:

2nd baby 👦????? 😊😊😊😊 — Adnan Maraj (@adnan_maraj) January 21, 2020

Sibling for your daughter? — Anil Hanagud ⚽ 🏏🎾🏆 (@AHanagud) January 21, 2020

Aishwarya it's pregnant again???? — SRK's Mexican Wife 🕉️ (@AlekhandraKhan) January 21, 2020

Tell aish to chat with her fans via your Twitter handle...THAT WILL BE THE BIGGEST SURPRISE FOR WE ALL...this year. — Phil Louis (@PhilLouis10) January 21, 2020

One more junior bachchan on the way?🤔😉😀 — Kuldeep Sanghvi (@KuldeepSanghvi) January 21, 2020

Bhai aap to khud ek surprise ho. Amitabh sir apko jab bhi dekhte hoge wo khud surprise ho jate hoge aur man me sochte hoge ye kaha se😁😁😁😁 — Rahul Kumar (@rahuldubey0011) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Star In Pradeep Sarkar's Next Directorial? Find Out

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek Bachchan has many releases lined up for this year. The actor is currently gearing up for his next Bob Biswas in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Bachchan will also be seen along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the upcoming film, Gulab Jamun.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Agrees To Feature In Binodani Dasi Biopic, Reveals Director

(Promo Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.