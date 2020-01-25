The Debate
Abhishek Bachchan Tweets About 'a Surprise', Fans Ask If It's His 'second Child'

Bollywood News

Abishek Bachchan, who enjoys a huge fan following on Twitter, recently hinted something special with his tweet. Fans are speculating about Aishwarya's pregnancy

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
abhishek bachchan

Of late, social media platforms have become the preferred choice for Bollywood celebrities to share exciting news about their professional and personal lives. Abhishek Bachchan often keeps his fans updated with his witty posts. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan hinted of an exciting news with his recent tweet on his official Twitter handle. Here are the details.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Ready To Star In These Upcoming Amazon Prime Shows

Fans ask 'Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant?'

As seen in the tweet, Bachchan advised his fans to stay tuned, as the actor had something big coming up. Since the tweet was posted online, fans have been anticipating the big revelation and have been speculating about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s next child.  Here is how fans reacted to Abhishek Bachchan’s cryptic tweet:

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You In Disbelief

Fans react:

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Star In Pradeep Sarkar's Next Directorial? Find Out

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek Bachchan has many releases lined up for this year. The actor is currently gearing up for his next Bob Biswas in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Bachchan will also be seen along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the upcoming film, Gulab Jamun. 

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Agrees To Feature In Binodani Dasi Biopic, Reveals Director

(Promo Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

 

 

