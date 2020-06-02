When Abhishek Bachchan Worked As Arshad Warsi's Driver And Cleaned Studio Floors

Abhishek Bachchan has appeared in a variety of movies over the years and has had his share of ups and downs in his career. The actor, in an old interview, had made some shocking revelations. Read on to know more about Abhishek Bachchan's journey from being a simple production boy to being an actor.

Abhishek Bachchan Worked As Arshad Warsi's Driver, Cleaned Studio Floors Before Turning Into an Actor

Abhishek Bachchan, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, spoke about his journey from being a production boy to becoming an actor. The star struggled for two long years before he gained his big break. Bachchan opened up about him cleaning studio floors, making tea, and even being Arshad Warsi's driver before he made it to his first film, Refugee.

The film Refugee starred Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film was directed by J. P. Dutta. The film follows the tale of Manzur's family, who is forced to relocate to Pakistan. The refugee assists them but falls in love with Manzur's daughter and is soon arrested after a series of bomb blasts.

Even after Abhishek gained his first film, life was not easy as he did not gain overnight fame. The actor, reportedly, struggled immensely and had many flop films in the initial phase of his career. The first three years of his life were filled with challenges. Bachchan even admitted to staying at home in those times and sticking his failure and later working upon the reviews laid out by various critics. Soon after that, things started going smoothly for Bachchan. He was seen in the film Yuva that earned him much praise from critics. Later, his role as a cop in the film Dhoom brought in some great news for the actor. After that, he gave many hit films like Paa, Bol Bachchan, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, and more.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in the film Ludo. The film is directed by Anurag Basu. Along with Bachchan, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The film was to release in April but due to the coronavirus lockdown, it has been on hold. Bachchan, after Ludo, is to be seen in films like Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull and Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas.

