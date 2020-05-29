'People want your hairband back': Anand Ahuja, Abhishek Bachchan indulge in fun banter

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are leaving no stone unturned to interact with their fans and keep themselves updated with their activities. Some celebs are conducting live sessions on social media or ‘Askme’ to answer some questions by their fans. Recently, Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja indulged in fun banter with Abhishek Bachchan on social media during an ‘Askme’ session.

Anand Ahuja pokes fun at Abhishek Bachchan on social media

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram story and shared his picture with a bandana hairband for keeping his hair away from his face and asked his fans for another alternative for the same. Scores of his fans took active participation in the session and suggested to him certain ways which included an iconic look of Abhishek Bachchan with a zig-zag hairband. Anand Ahuja tagged the Manmarziyan actor and poked fun by saying that people want to see Abhishek in the old look with a zig-zag hairband. He also confessed that he certainly cannot pull off that look.

Taking to the fun game, Abhishek reposted the story shared by Anand and wrote that he is already up with that fashion of wearing the hairband and has been wearing it the entire lockdown. On hearing this, Anand got really excited to catch a glimpse of the Bunty Aur Babli actor with that hairstyle and hairband on. The former asked Abhishek to flaunt his “lockdown hairstyle.”





Later, Anand shared a picture of Abhishek on his Instagram story with the hairband on and described his one of the favorite ones from his iconic look. In the next, Anand shared a new article which described how he actor and sportsperson David Beckham were the ones to introduce the hairstyle inspired by a zig-zag hairband.

Meanwhile, the businessman is spending some quality time with her actress wife in Delhi after they returned from their trip to London. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, the two have been sharing an adorable post on social media while flaunting their love for each other. The actress recently shared a sneak peek of her culinarian skills while preparing scrumptious breakfast for her husband Anand.

