Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Films With His Son Abhishek Bachchan; See List Here

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek have worked together in various movies. Amitabh Bachchan has featured as Abhishek's father, grandfather, and son, among other roles, in their movies together. Listed below are movies where Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan shared screen space.

READ:Thalapathy Vijay's Action-thriller 'Master' To Opt For Diwali Release Like 'Sarkar'?

Amitabh Bachchan's films with his son Abhishek Bachchan

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Space Between His Eyebrows In Quirky BTS Picture

Sarkar

This was one of the films starring both Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. The 2005 film showcases the life of Sarkar who is framed for the murder of a politician. Things get ugly when he is imprisoned and his son takes over to get justice for his father. The film is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

READ:This Is How Amitabh Bachchan Providing Aid To The Needy Amidst This Lockdown

Paa

This is another film starring the father and son duo. The film, as the name suggests, is about a 12-year-old child's reunion with his father. The child suffers from progeria and keeps asking his mother about his father. The film showcases both Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan in a different light. Amitabh Bachchan received many praises and awards for his performance in this film. The 2009 film has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

Bunty Aur Babli

This is yet another film showcasing Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan in a different scenario. The film follows the life of Bunty who, together with Babli, gets into the habit of stealing and living a life of fraud. The two try to escape a cop (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who is hot on their heels. The 2005 film has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

This is yet another film starring Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and son Abhishek Bachchan. The 2006 film shows the lives of Dev and Maya who become friends amidst their failed marriages. Things go out of hand when they fall for each other. The film directed by Karan Johar has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb.

Sarkar Raj

This 2008 flick is a treat for Bachchan lovers. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai. This 2008 film is a sequel to the 2005 film Sarkar. The film is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.