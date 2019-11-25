Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Has A "Kahaani Mein Twist". Know How

If you have ever seen Vidya Balan's thriller Kahaani, then you will surely remember the character of Bob Biswas. While he may not be well remembered by his name, the character of Bob Biswas was one of the highlights of the film. He was the ruthless assassin in the guise of an ordinary salesman and was the most threatening adversary that Vidya's character had to overcome as no one could predict that he was a wolf in sheep's clothing. It has now been announced that Bob Biswas will be getting his own film that will star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas

Read|Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Father-in-law Krishnaraj Rai On Birth Anniversary; Posts Photo

The new Kahaani spinoff about Bob Biswas was recently announced by Shah Rukh Khan on his official Twitter page. Abhishek Bachchan will be taking on the role of the unexpected assassin, who was previously played by actor Saswata Chatterjee in the original film. Shah Rukh Khan will be the producer for the film and will also be playing a prominent role in it. Here is the tweet made by Shah Rukh Khan today on November 25, 2019.

Read|Abhishek Bachchan: Monday Motivation Quotes By The Actor On Twitter

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Twitter to reply to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet. Abhishek last featured in the film Manmarziyaan which released in September of 2018. Shah Rukh and Abhishek last appeared together on-screen in the 2014 film Happy New Year, meaning that the actors will be working together for the first time in five years. Here is Abhishek's reply to Shah Rukh.

Read|Abhishek Bachchan: Tweets Which Prove He Is Active On Social Media

The director of the first Kahaani film, Sujoy Ghosh, also shared and replied to the tweet, celebrating the making of the spinoff, Bob Biswas. However, Sujoy will not be the one to direct the upcoming movie. Instead, it will be his daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh, who will helm the direction of Bob Biswas.

need your blessings and good wishes...

and a minute of your time 😃 #BobBiswas https://t.co/wK3szwj5bD — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) November 25, 2019

Bob Biswas is most likely to be a prequel to Kahaani and will show audiences how Saswata Chatterjee's character became the deadly assassin that he is known to be. Whether Vidya Balan's character will be featured in the film is still unknown. The movie is also reported to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee in important roles.

Read|Sujoy Ghosh's Picture At Kalighat, Kolkata Makes Fans Curious For Kahaani 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.