Abhishek Bachchan's Co-workers From Dubbing Studio Test Negative For COVID-19: Reports

Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19. After him testing positive, all employees at his studio were tested too for COVID-19 but their results came in negative, which is why reports suggest that Abhishek has most probably not contracted the virus from the dubbing studio.

The actor has taken to his social media accounts and had informed his fans that Amitabh Bachchan and he have tested positive for Coronavirus. After which, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya tested positive for the virus as well.

Abhishek Bachchan not likely to have contracted COVID from dubbing studio

There had been speculations about where could Abhishek Bachchan had contracted the coronavirus from. Reportedly, days before testing positive for COVID 19, Abhishek had been dubbing at Sound N Vision dubbing studio for his latest web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. The employees at the studio were then tested for COVID-19.

According to a media portal, none of the employees at the dubbing studio have contracted COVID 19. After this, the owner of the dubbing studio talked to a media portal about the whole thing. He told the portal that everyone was very worried after Amit ji and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19.

The owner of the recording studio confirmed to the media portal that none of their employees has been tested positive for COVID 19. He further told the portal that the studio has not been sealed as is being portrayed by media portals. He further said that their operations will resume soon.

According to a media portal, health of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are in a stable condition.The media reports stated that the actors are responding well to the treatment. The portal also reported that they will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days.

Breathe: Into The Shadows

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows which is available to watch on Amazon Prime. The show has been garnering appreciation from fans and critics alike. The show has been directed by Mayank Sharma and has been produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The series is known for its gripping plot and for the well-written characters and suspense the story has.

Image Credits: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

