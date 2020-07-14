'Glee' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Actors & Characters They Played On The Show

Glee ran for 6 seasons and was one of the most loved high school drama based shows. The series featured a bunch of kids trying to make it through in life. The Glee club acts as their inspiration to acquire something bigger in life.

Thus, several students with different interests and personalities come together to form a group to win one of the biggest singing competitions. The first episode of Glee was aired in 2009 and the final episode aired in 2015. Glee still is considered as one of the best high school drama series and is available to stream on Netflix.

Glee cast and popular characters from the show

Also Read | Glee's Heather Morris Feels 'powerless', Plans To Organise Naya Rivera's 'rescue Mission'

Will Schuester- played by Matthew Morrison

Will Schuester was the heart and soul of William McKinley High School's Glee club. In high school, Will Schuester was the star performer who helped the school's Glee club win the 1993 choir championship. However, after graduating, he gave up his dream of becoming a singer and married his high school sweetheart, Terri.

In the meantime, he became a Spanish teacher, however, he felt as if he was missing something in his life. Soon he realised that the Glee club was flailing after its adviser was fired. Thus he took the matter into his own hands and stepped in to be the new director.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Mourns 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera's Death, Hails Her 'courage To Be Unafraid'

Sue Sylvester- played by Jane Lynch

Sue Sylvester was the head cheerleading coach at William McKinley High School. She would stop at nothing to destroy Spanish teacher Will Schuester and his Glee club. In the series, her brutal one-liners would cause people to weep. However, the Glee club always managed to survive her spies and their attempts to sabotage their plans.

Sue wielded her power like a great dictator, but every so often, fans got to see that beneath the polyester tracksuit Sue Sylvester was a good person after all.

Also Read | Amber Riley Shares A Heartbreaking Tribute For 'Glee' Co-star Naya Rivera

Rachel Berry- played by Lea Michele

Despite constant bullying by the cheerleaders, sophomore student Rachel Berry was confident, driven on making it on Broadway. Rachel had an obsession with solos and stardom. This would often annoy fellow Glee members, especially rival divas Mercedes and Kurt.

Also Read | Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Costars Gather At Lake Piru, Hold Hands To Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Finn Hudson- played by Cory Monteith

Fans took an instant liking towards Finn Hudson right from the first moment he appeared onscreen. The sequence when Finn sang in the locker room shower, fans knew there was a struggle brewing. The questions fans faced was would he have to choose between his love of athletics and his passion for rock ballads? However, that did not happen and Finn gladly found the time to do both.

Quinn Fabray- played by Dianna Agron

Quinn Fabray was once the most popular and most feared girl at McKinley High. Quinn was the head Cheerleader, quarterback Finn’s girlfriend and the president of the Celibacy Club. However, things took an ugly turn when she and Puck, her boyfriend's best friend, got into an intimate relationship. The cheerleader ended up pregnant at 16. She tried to trick Finn into believing that it was his baby, however, he eventually learnt the shocking truth and ended their relationship.

Artie Abrams- played by Kevin McHale

Artie Abrams was 8 years old when he and his mom got involved in a serious car accident. His mother escaped unscathed, however, Artie was paralyzed from the waist. This never kept or slowed Artie's flow. He was confident regardless of anything and it was this spirit of his that motivated everyone in the Glee club to glide across the dance floor in wheelchairs.

Artie also had a brief romance with fellow Glee club member Tina, however after she confessed she faked a stutter, he ended his relationship with her.

Noah "Puck" Puckerman- played by Mark Salling

Noah was the high school Glee club bad boy. He was the jock at his school and was notorious for his various shenanigans. He would also bully others by throwing slushies at those he wanted to. Puck was the one who had an intimate relationship with his best friend, Finn's girlfriend, Quinn. He also got her pregnant at just 16.

However, fans believe that deep down, Puck genuinely cared for Quinn’s well-being. However, that never stopped him from being mischievous with the other cheerleaders and school students. However, he eventually was the one who played the guitar and also provided for his unborn child.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.