Lucifer Season 5 Trailer Assures Fans That It Is Going To Be 'one Hell Of A Show'

Less than a month after announcing the release date of Lucifer season five, the makers have now dropped the trailer on the internet. Ever since the show premiered on Netflix, it has become one of the most popular shows on the platform. Naturally, the latest trailer has caused quite a buzz among the fans too. Take a look at what fans had to say about the latest Lucifer season five trailer.

Lucifer season five trailer reactions

Netflix had earlier picked up Lucifer for the first time in 2018. Back then, Lucifer was cancelled from its original platform, Fox. Lucifer traces the story of the devil who gets bored in hell and hence, ventures into Earth abandoning his position. He then comes to Los Angeles and runs a nightclub. However, as the story continues, the Devil becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fourth season of Lucifer ended with Lucifer deciding that he will have to return to hell to keep the demons in line. The last season’s finale also saw Chloe finally declare her love for him. The latest trailer of Lucifer season five will start with Lucifer going back.

However, shortly after that, he is seen returning back to his life after he is bored in hell. While one might think about Lucifer’s arrival so soon, fans are in for a major surprise. Later on in the trailer, it is revealed that the person is not Lucifer but his twin brother, Michael.

Michael hides this and introduces himself as ‘Lucifer 2.0’ when Chloe suspects his behaviour. He also tells her that he has been in hell for thousands of years and hence, there might be a change in things. However, during a fight with Mazikeen, Michael reveals to her that he is not Lucifer. Mazikeen remembers how Lucifer had told her about a twin brother. It is then revealed that Lucifer’s brother Michael has entered to take over his brother’s life.

Lucifer’s season five was supposed to serve as the finale for the show. However, the makers recently announced that a sixth season is in the pipeline and that will be the finale. The new episodes from the fifth season of Netflix’s Lucifer will be released on August 21, 2020.

Take a look at Netflix’s Lucifer 5 trailer here:

