'Breathe 2' Cast's Net Worth Shows The Actors Know Their Game Well; Details Inside

Breathe: Into the Shadows is the second instalment in the Breathe series. The show is a thriller drama show which questions how far a father will go to save his child. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime and has been receiving much love from fans and critics alike. Here is the net worth of the cast of the show.

Abhishek Bachchan's Net worth

Abhishek Bachchan has portrayed the character of Avinash Sabharwal in the series. The actor has been appreciated for his performance in the series. Abhishek Bachchan started his film career with Refugee and was last seen in Manmarziyaan.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Abhishek Bachchan is $30 million. This means that junior Bachchan has a net worth of Rs 213 crores, Moreover, the actor has several assets to his name. Reportedly, he has several properties and luxury cars. Abhishek Bachchan’s primary source of income is his acting career and he earns extra income from brand endorsements, appearing for events and ceremonies.

Amit Sadh's Net worth

Amit Sadh is another popular actor in the Bollywood industry. He debuted on the big screen with Phoonk 2. And has always delivered impactful performances since then. He portrayed the character of Kabir Sawant in Breathe 2, for which he got a lot of appreciation. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Amit Sadh is around Rs 7 crores.

Nithya Menen's Net worth

Nithya Menen has portrayed the role of Abha Sabharwal who is the wife of the main lead. Nithya Menen is a popular actor in the south Indian film industry. She is famous for her roles in films like Psycho and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is Rs 15 crores.

Breathe: Into The Shadows details

Breathe: Into The Shadows has been directed by Mayank Sharma and has been produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The series is known for its gripping plot and for the well-written characters and suspense the story has. The show has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

