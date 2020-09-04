Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Best Place On Earth’ Tweet Will Make One Miss The Theatres

Ever since the lockdown has been gradually normalizing in some sectors, movie-buffs have been waiting with bated breath for the theatres to open too. The feeling of watching and basking in the essence of a movie in a cinema hall is being missed by many people. And actor Abhishek Bachchan's latest tweet will make one yearn for the theatres to open even more.

Abhishek Bachchan shares Akshaye's video on cinema halls

Abhishek went on to quote film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi's tweet on his Twitter handle. Akshaye had shared a heartwarming video on why the cinema halls must be allowed to open now. The video had some of the eminent members of the industry like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and others promoting their respective films in theatres. The video further states that Cinema halls are a place wherein people celebrate life.

It shows people whistling and cheering inside the theatres while enjoying a movie. However, the video then states that owing to the current scenario, the theatres are all echoing with silence. The glimpses of the empty seats inside the theatres are then shown in the video.

Akshaye captioned the video stating that what he misses the most is celebrating cinema with the audience. He added that he cannot wait to see the audiences frolicking back to the theatres. He then urged his followers to support the hashtag #SupportMovieTheatres and #SaveCinemaJobs for the sake of the 20 lakh + frontline workers who earn their livelihood from the sector.

Abhishek Bachchan misses the essence of the theatres

Abhishek was quick to quote the tweet and wrote that he also cannot wait to share the experience of visiting the cinema halls again. The Breathe Into The Shadows actor also added how much he misses the interval snacks like the popcorn, samosa, and cold drinks. The actor also added that he misses the cheering, clapping, whistling, and dancing of the audiences too. He called the theatres as the 'Best place on Earth.' Take a look at Akshaye and Abhishek's tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in movies like Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Ludo also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf as the lead characters.

