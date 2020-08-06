Abhishek Bachchan's Care Board Reads 'no Discharge Plan'; Anil & Other Celebs Send Love

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently under the treatment of COVID-19 in Nanavati Hospital, shared his health update on Wednesday night, August 5. Abhishek posted a picture of his 'care board' from the hospital. The 'care board' included his details like the number of days in the hospital, diet and his schedule for the day. Instagramming the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote a caption, which read, "Hospital day :26

Discharge plan: NO! / Come on Bachchan, you can do it" (sic). Scroll down to take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram post.

Abhishek Bachchan's day 26 in hospital

READ | Fan Recalls Abhishek Bachchan Rapped Way Before Ranveer Singh In Films, 'Paa' Actor Reacts

The post garnered more than132K likes within a few hours and is still counting. Apart from his fans and followers, many celebrity friends of Abhishek Bachchan sent love to him in the comments section. Abhishek's Housefull 3 co-star Ritiesh Deshmukh wrote, "Chain kuli ki main kuli ki chain" while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's comment read, "Soon Soon Soon". On the other side, actors Anil Kapoor and Neeti Kapoor, and designer Manish Malhotra left heart emoticons in the comments box. Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan also showered love on him and wrote, "hang in there!!! Yes you can do it" (sic).

READ | Abhishek Bachchan Receives Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes From Sister Shweta, See Post

READ | Riteish Deshmukh Takes A Rib-tickling Challenge On TikTok, Watch Video

Abhishek Bachchan's health update

After Amitabh’s discharge, Abhishek had shared on Twitter, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.” Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who had also tested positive for the coronavirus, were discharged from the hospital on July 27.

Abhishek Bachchan's professional front

Earlier in July, Junior Bachchan marked his digital debut with his web-series Breath: Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, his last film project was Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He has numerous projects lined up in his kitty, including Ludo, and The Big Bull produced by actor Ajay Devgn. He will also play the lead for an upcoming film Bob Biswas, which will be produced under Red Chillies Entertainment.

READ | From Anil Kapoor To Bipasha Basu, Celebs Flood Riteish Deshmukh With Birthday Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.