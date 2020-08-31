Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts New "ready To Go Back To Work" Look After Battling COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan is not only a very popular artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Abhishek Bachchan never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. The actor was diagnosed with COVID 19 recently, however, he has since recovered from it. Post his recovery, Abhishek Bachchan's routine seems to be returning back to normalcy now. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of himself as he readies himself to "gets back to work".

Abhishek Bachchan’s transformation

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From sharing about the Bachchan family’s treatment and well-being to posting goofy updates, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat to the eyes of the fans to browse. Having successfully battled COVID-19, Abhishek Bachchan's routine has now returned back to normalcy. On August 31, 2020, Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of himself post getting a hair-cut.

On one side, the actor is posing looking sideways with messy and curly hair and unshaved beard. On the other side of the picture, actor Abhishek Bachchan can be seen posing sideways with properly cut and set hair and a well-shaved beard. Setting the internet on fire, the post received over 15,000 likes within five minutes. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the picture, “Before and after. Time to get back to work. Thank you @aalimhakim”.

On the work front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen on the screen in Amazon Prime Video’s original web-series, Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020). The series also cast Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh as the lead characters. Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in the series was critically acclaimed. The actor will next be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Ludo also cast Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf as the lead characters. The Big Bull is a biographical crime movie starring Abhishek Bachchan as a stockbroker, Harshad Mehta, along with Nikita Dutta and Illeana D’Cruz. Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 movie Kahaani.

