Aakar Patel Chooses Amitabh Bachchan's Covid Diagnosis To Fire Shocking Classist Attack

While the entire nation is sending out positive vibes for Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek after their COVID diagnosis, ex-Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel has tweeted his disdain of the superstar and other prominent Indian celebrities. He responded to the news of Amitabh Bachchan's coronavirus diagnosis on Saturday and claimed that the superstar exemplifies 'Indian middle-class opportunism' -- a statement uncalled for, given current or any circumstance.

Not only Amitabh Bachchan, Patel also spoke contemptuously about actor Akshay Kumar and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as well. He wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar are middle class opportunists. They show us that money is not same thing as class."

No matter how much money they make, Bachchan, Akshay and Sachin will remain middle class in the worst sense of the phrase. Petty, opportunistic, frog in well mentality and oblivious to larger good. Never liked them. Got autographed Sachin bat. Gave it away. — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) July 11, 2020

His disrespectful statements targetting important events and personalities in the country had previously landed him in a lawsuit due to which his Twitter account was withheld. Aakar Patel was registered for allegedly attempting to instigate a section of people against the government when he had urged the specific communities in India to come out on the streets to protest in a manner similar to the Black Lives Matter protest. He urged them to rebel for the 'world to notice', opining that 'protests are a craft'.

Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive

The megastar announced his Covid diagnosis on Saturday evening, after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms, and is under isolation.

