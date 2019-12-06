Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His 'Partner In Kicks' Navya Naveli Nanda On Her Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates her birthday today. The proud mamu took to his Instagram to wish the birthday girl on her special day. Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Check out the post that Abhishek posted to wish his niece.

See post

In the picture posted by the Manmarziyaan star, he is seen taking a selfie with Navya. While Abhishek Bachchan is seen sporting a dark coloured sweatshirt, Navya is seen wearing a black coloured jacket and a cream coloured beanie. In the adorable post, Abhishek Bachchan wished Navya on her birthday and calls her his Partner in Kicks. Shweta Bachchan also commented on the pictures saying that Abhishek and Navya are partners in crime.

While Netizens have wished the birthday girl on her big day, some Bollywood celebrities have also commented on the picture. Actor Sonali Bendre and director Farah Khan have commented on the picture. While Bendre posted heart emojis on the post, Farah Khan commented that the picture was very sweet. Housefull 4 actor Riteish Deshmukh has also commented on the post and stated that the picture of the two is adorable. Check out the celebrity reactions to the post.

Celebrity reactions

Earlier today, Shweta Bachchan Nanda had posted a picture of her daughter to wish her on her birthday. In the adorable post, Shweta fondly calls her daughter Nablooz. She also added in the post that Navya lights up every life she touches but above all, Navya lights up her life. In the picture posted by the author, Navya is seen wearing an all-white outfit with a contrasting yellow hairband.

See post

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of the former model, journalist and host Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood veterans and megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya Naveli Nanda has been close friends with star kids like Aryan Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan.

