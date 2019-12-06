Shweta Bachchan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Author Shweta Bachchan Nanda has two children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agstya Nanda. Navya Naveli Nanda turns a year older today and her mother Shweta has wished her on her birthday. Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram account to wish the birthday girl on her special day. Shweta shares an extremely close bond with both her children. Check out the post here.

See post

ALSO READ: Shweta Bachchan Wishes Her 'mini Me’ Son Agastya On Birthday; Abhishek Has A Funny Reply

In the adorable post, Shweta fondly calls her daughter Nablooz. She also added in the post that Navya lights up every life she touches but above all, Navya lights up her life. In the picture posted by the author, Navya is seen wearing an all-white outfit with a contrasting yellow hairband.

Wishes poured in for the birthday girl as Bollywood celebrities wished her on her special day. Many celebrities like actors Neha Dhupia, Chunky Panday, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar, as well as designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wished her on her birthday. Navya also commented on her birthday post and thanked the celebrities who wished her. Check out Navya’s birthday wishes here.

ALSO READ: Shweta Bachcha Nanda Has A Typical Concern As Navya Naveli-Agastya Meet Zoya Akhtar In USA

See posts

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Brahmastra' Look: Shweta Bachchan Can't Stop Praising "Daddy Cool''

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Bollywood veterans and megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She is the daughter of the former model, journalist and host Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She has been close friends with star kids like Aryan Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan. Rumours about Navya dating Meezaan has been doing rounds, however, in an interview with a leading news daily, Meezaan had addressed the rumours. He had stated that Navya and his sister are great friends and that they belong to the same friend circle, however, they are not in a relationship.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture Of Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.