Acid Attack Survivor Rangoli Chandel Praises Deepika Padukone's Film 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar released the trailer of their much-awaited film 'Chhapaak' on Tuesday. The film that is based on the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, shows an inspiring and heartbreaking journey of the many survivors in the country who have gone through this trauma. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid-attack survivor herself, took to her Instagram handle to praise the makers of the film.

Rangoli has gone through 54 surgeries after a man threw one litre of acid on refusing his proposal. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Wow!!! Everyone should see this film, amazing." She also further added that she will pray the film to work on the box-office.

Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 10, 2019

About Rangoli Chandel

Remembering what she went through and the after-effects she deals with even today, Rangoli on her social media handle wrote: "Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear. I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breastfeeding Prithu I felt many complications. Even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely. I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors. These are some of the questions we need to ask ourselves and our system."

About the film

Chhapaak is a biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. The film depicts the investigation of the attack, the court proceedings, the medical treatment, and the emotional healing. Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in the film. Chhapaak will be released by January 2020.

