Adnan Sami Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor Jagdeep, Says 'he Was An Original'

Bollywood's veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. He was popularly known for his portrayal as "Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay. Messages of condolences have been pouring in on social media. Among them was singer Adam Sami who took Instagram to mourn the veteran's loss. He shared a picture of Jagdeep with a long heartfelt note in his caption. Take a look -

Also Read | Jaaved Jaaferi's father Jagdeep passes away; Ajay Devgn, fans offer condolences

Adnan Sami shared a collage of Jagdeep's pictures. To pay him a tribute, he penned down a few lines for the Andaz Apna Apna actor. Take a look at the caption:

Adnan Sami wrote: "Oh Lord... I am so shattered by the news just now that our beloved legendary Jagdeep Sahib has passed away. I have so many childhood memories of his genius whilst growing up. He was such an incredible actor with the most impeccable timing & unique comedic persona. He was an original!! He was also such a loving man with fatherly warmth. I had the honour of working with him as well in ‘Lift Karade’ where he reprised his iconic character of ‘Soorma Bhopali’. I had tears in my eyes when I saw him do that. What love!! Each role he did was unique & memorable and his presence always resonated on the big screen. He was forever smiling and encouraging. My heartfelt & deepest condolences to the family which is very close to my heart… Dearest Uncle, I will miss you & may Allah SWT bless you in the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus. “ALLAH AAP KI TAMANNA PURI KARAY”..Ameen...🙏 ‎إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون 🤲".

Also Read | Veteran actor & comedian Jagdeep passes away at the age of 81

Jagdeep's Death

The veteran actor passed away at the age of 81. The actor's family is yet to release an official statement. As per reports, the funeral will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mazgaon Mustafa Bazaar burial ground in Mumbai.

Jagdeep's real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. He made his debut in 1951 and since then the actor has appeared in more than 400 films. Some of them include Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist. He was the father of Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri. Jagdeep has one more daughter (Muskaan Jafri) from his second wife Nazima.

Also Read | When Brad Pitt expressed desire of working with Aishwarya & said 'she is versatile actor'

Also Read | David Schwimmer reveals that 'FRIENDS' was 'whitewashed' & lacked diversity; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.