Actor Jagdeep's Demise: Anil Kapoor's Tribute To His 'extremely Supportive' Co-star

Bollywood actor Jagdeep, known for a number of iconic films, recently passed away at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran actor’s sad demise has left the audience discussing his contributions to Hindi film industry through remarkable roles. A number of Bollywood actors including Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn took to social media to express their grief over the unfortunate loss.

A number of Bollywood legends have passed away in the last few weeks, leaving the internet mourning over their absence. In the most recent events, actor Jagdeep, whose original name is Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, passed away at his apartment in Bandra after suffering from “age-related” health problems. His death was reported at 8:30 pm on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81, by his close friend, producer Mehmood Ali. Jagdeep has worked in over 400 films, including classics like Sholay and Andaaz Apna Apna.

Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s tribute to actor Jagdeep

As a tribute to the late artist, actor Anil Kapoor posted a few pictures along with a heartfelt note. He put up a poster of the film Ek Baar Kaho along with a black and white image of the actor. In the tribute post, Anil Kapoor wrote about what great actor Jagdeep Saab was. He wrote that he has been a huge fan of the actor and also had the luck to work with him on films like Ek Baar Kaho, amongst others. He also wrote about how supportive and encouraging the late actor was towards him and other co-workers. Anil Kapoor also sent out his heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family. Have a look at the note put up on Anil Kapoor’s Twitter here.

Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family... pic.twitter.com/0ZXsridyL8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 8, 2020

Actor Ajay Devgn also posted about the much-loved actor Jagdeep’s sad demise. He tweeted about how he has always enjoyed watching the artist’s work on screen. He also shed some light on the joyous energy which was brought to the audience through him. The actor also sent out his deepest condolences to Jaaved and other family members. Have a look at the note by Ajay Devgn here.

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

