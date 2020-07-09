Jagdeep Passes Away At 81; Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute To The Veteran Actor-comedian

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, who is famously known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in “Sholay”, died at the age of 81 on Wednesday at his residence. The actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was not keeping well for the last few days. Several Bollywood actors are taking to social media to pay their last respect and tribute to the veteran actor. Ranveer Singh too paid his tribute to the late actor by sharing a monochrome picture of Jagdeep.

Ranveer Singh pays homage to Jagdeep

Several Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, to name a few, extended their heartfelt condolences to Javed Jaaferi’s family. A lot of celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, are still shaken by the fact that the actor who entertained the industry for almost seven decades is no more.

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to pay his tribute to the late actor by sharing a monochrome photo of Jagdeep. In the picture, the late actor can be seen suited up in black and wearing a matching hat. Ranveer's post also saw many fans praying for the veteran actor's soul to rest in peace in the comment section. Take a look at Ranveer’s post below:

The news of the demise of Jagdeep was first shared by producer Mehmood Ali, who is reportedly a close family friend. Sharing the news, Mehmood told PTI that Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra on Wednesday. He also added that since the last few days, the actor was not keeping well due to age-related issues. According to many reports, the funeral will be held on Thursday at Mazgaon Mustafa Bazaar burial ground in Mumbai.

Jagdeep appeared in more than 400 films, but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in the 1975 film Sholay that is etched in moviegoers’ minds even today. The actor also played memorable characters in films like “Purana Mandir” and in “Andaz Apna Apna” as Salman Khan’s father. Famously known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie “Soorma Bhopali” with his character as the protagonist.

