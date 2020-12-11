Scarlet Witch's Costume In This Concept Art Is Treat For All Marvel Fans

Avengers Director of Visual Development Andy Parks recently took to Instagram to share Elizabeth Olsen in a modern version of the classic Scarlet witch costume. This revelation sparked a stir of excitement among the fans. The design is based on the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It delves into the classic look with a modern touch. Take a look at the post below.

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet witch costume

Andy Park took to Instagram to reveal Elizabeth Olsen in a modern version of the classic Scarlet witch costume. He quipped, "Wanda Through the Years: ok I think this was the actual 1st concept painting I did of Wanda during preproduction of Avengers: Age of Ultron. So, as it happens sometimes we start doing designs even before there’s a director or reading a script. It’s early early design exploration. I did this kinda knowing that they probably wouldn’t go for it. Sometimes you just gotta to it for yourself :)".

In the picture, he gave Elizabeth her iconic headpiece that is closely associated with her character. She also donned a red and black leather print costume with a similar pair of hand-gloves. Ardent Avengers fans were quick to comment on the post. One of the fans wrote, "Honestly I'm really digging this design. Kinda sad we won't be seeing this one used." while another penned, "The torso reminds me of Ant-Man/Daredevil. Love that you put the headpiece in!". Another Marvel fan commented, "It would have been amazing to see Wanda like this! Your work is incredible!" Take a look at some of the comments below.

Fans' Reactions

More about WandaVision

WandaVision is an upcoming miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer. It is linked to Disney+ and based on the Marvel comic characters, Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch and Vision. The cast includes Elizabeth Olsen who reprises her role of Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch in the series. Her power lies in telepathy and telekinesis and alters reality. The cast also includes Paul Bettany as Vision, who portrays a former Avenger. Vision is created by artificial intelligence J.A.R.V.I.S, Ultron and Mind Stone.

Image Credits: Still from WandaVision trailer

