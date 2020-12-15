Tom Hiddlestone As 'Loki' In The New Trailer Has Subtly Revealed A Major Marvel Character?

Tom Hiddlestone in the latest Loki trailer surprised fans with some amazing visuals and story. The fans who watched the trailer loved the sequences showcased within it and expressed their eagerness to watch it as soon as possible. However, some fans on Twitter and various public forums discussed certain Easter eggs that were spotted in the trailer. One of the most common argument over Twitter especially was the fact that a new major marvel character was shown in the Loki Trailer which no one really caught a glimpse of.

Tom Hiddlestone as 'Loki' in the new trailer has revealed Marvel character

The Loki plot was quite self-explanatory in the trailer leaving minimum information as to what the series will be about. Yet the compelling story has gotten fans excited for the show. Some fans, however, suspect there might be more to the Loki trailer that what meets the eye.

Fans posted screen grabs from the Loki Trailer showing the mysterious figure in the short trailer. The mysterious woman in the trailer appears to bear resemblances to Black widow from Endgame. Scarlett Johansson in Avengers Endgame sported a red hairdo with white accents. The same was spotted in the Loki trailer as well. This got fans thinking if Natasha survived the fall at Vormir during the quest for the soul stone. Fans grew increasingly concerned and expressed their excitement to see Natasha in the Loki plot for the series.

That had to be Black Widow in the Loki trailer. Honestly, looked like Tony's wild dream from Avengers: Age of Ultron but maybe it's somewhere on Vormir??



Come talk: https://t.co/th7IplW8Yh pic.twitter.com/0hGjtBFaXK

However, a number of fans countered this point put forth by the Twitter users by saying that she is not Black Widow. Fans posted Loki cast posters in the comments stating that the character is not Black Widow, but Enchantress. In the Comics, Enchantress is also known as Lady Loki, during one of the events when Loki was reborn as a woman.

Thus, fans tried to argue that the major Marvel character is more likely to be Enchantress rather than Black Widow who is dead due to Clint acquiring the soul stone. Fans also dug up some Behind the scenes shots to prove that the character was indeed Enchantress and not Black Widow. However, until the series airs, it remains to be seen who this mysterious character from the trailer really is.

No, it's obviously Sophia Di Martino that's playing either Enchantress or Lady Loki.

that's Female Loki , not Black Widow

I REALLY THINK ITS NAT BUT IT COULD BE HER

I think its her and not scarlett

