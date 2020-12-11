Marvel's Eternals Animated Series All Set To Premiere In 2021 And Join The MCU?

Marvel's Eternals is expected to premiere as an animated TV series in 2021 as per recent Disney announcements. A number of Marvel projects were discussed at the presentation including a number of TV series and films that will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Similarly, a report on Comicbook revealed that Marvel will be releasing Eternals as an animated series in early 2021.

Marvel's Eternals animated series all set to premiere in 2021

The official release date for the series is yet unknown and the series is expected to feature in India first. The release dates of the US have not been discussed by the makers. However, the animated series would provide insight as to what fans could expect when the live-action film finally comes out. As per the news portal, the live-action film of Marvel's Eternals will take place after the events of Endgame. Thus paving the way for the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic universe. Marvel's Eternals also gets a comic relaunch with courtesy of Kieron Gillen and Esas Ribic.

The Marvel's Eternals film however will focus on the Celestials and the Deviants. In the comic books, the Celestials created the Eternals. They then became an offshoot of humanity and were sworn to protect the earth. However, the Deviants served a different purpose with goals to wipe out all of humanity. The Deviants themselves too are an offshoot of another evolutionary life form. The details for the animated series of Eternals haven’t been revealed just yet. However, the film has received quite a bunch of attraction due to its ensemble cast.

Marvel's Eternals cast for the film will see Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayak as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight. In an interview with the news portal, the director of the film Chloe Zhao mentioned that she will be making the film as a fan and not as a director.

