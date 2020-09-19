Actor Payal Ghosh Accuses Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap Of Sexual Harassment

In a shocking development on Saturday, actor Payal Ghosh has leveled charges against Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap that he had allegedly forced himself on her. In an interview with news channel ABN Telugu, the actress recounted the incident claiming that Kashyap allegedly told her that 'she should not think of denying a big star like him', as it would allegedly 'benefit her in the future'. The actress also alleged that Kashyap had threatened her to stay quiet about the incident, reminding her of 'acid attacks' on women.

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet and urged him to 'take action', adding that her 'security is at risk'

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

In response to her tweet, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma asked Ghosh to file an official complaint to the NCW. Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been feuding with Bollywood over alleged drug nexus in the Sushant Singh - Rhea Chakraborty case, too extended her support to Ghosh tweeting 'Every voice matters'. Kashyap is yet to respond to the actress' allegations.

You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it. @iampayalghosh https://t.co/KZzPwkmuwZ — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh made her screen debut with the 2008 English TV film titled Sharpe's Peril. She has appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films like Freedom, Paryanam, Mr. Rascal, and more. She is currently prepping for her role in a Bollywood film - details of the movie have not been released yet.

Payal Ghosh claims she is financially broke and is living a life never imagined

