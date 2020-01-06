Actor Vaani Kapoor Hits Back In Most Fitting Way At Troll Who Body Shamed Her

Vaani Kapoor is known for her strong and active social media presence. However, when one is highly popular on social media, they often become targets for trolls who try to demean them in any way possible. But Vaani recently showed that she is not one to shy away from hitting back at trolls, as she recently gave an apt reply to a netizen who called her 'malnourished'.

Vaani Kapoor recently posted the above picture on her Instagram page. The actor wore a gym outfit in the image and in the caption, she wrote that she was back to the grind. However, soon after Vaani posted the picture online, in the comments section for the post, a person rudely stated that she was suffering from malnutrition.

The actor did not hesitate to reply to the comment. In her reply, she told the troll to find something productive to do in life. She further requested the person to stop being so harsh on himself and told him that life was so much better. In the end, she finally requested the person to stop reflecting hate.

Another user later commented and asked Vaani Kapoor why she did not have an iPhone 11. She smartly replied by stating that she was happy with what she had. She added that she did not feel the need to impress him. Vaani's above picture currently has over 216,000 likes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen on the big screen in the action-adventure film Shamshera. Vaani will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Ronit Roy in the movie. The movie is set to release on July 31, 2020, and is directed by Karan Malhotra.

