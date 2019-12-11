Vaani Kapoor Shares Secret Of Her Body For 'War', Gives Fans Workout Goals

Vaani Kapoor was loved by the audience in her latest movie War. Her role in the movie was not too long, but was crucial to the story. In the movie, Vaani was seen as a single mother and also appeared as the love interest of Hrithik Roshan. Vaani's fans loved her mesmerising performance in Ghungroo song opposite Hrithik Roshan. The audience loved her ariel stunts in the song.

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Action-thriller Could Mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywod Debut?

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Says He Was Clueless After School And Did Not Know What To Do

The actor has revealed how she worked on her fitness for the movie to get the body that was required for her role. Recently, she gave her fans a glimpse of her workout videos on social media. Her performance in War, as well as her bikini body, did not go unnoticed. That's why it was important for her to let her fans know what efforts are required to get a fit body like hers.

Here is the video shared by Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor captioned the video as "sore or sorry... what’s it gonna be 😬😴🚫”

@yasminkarachiwala"

Many fans commented on the video and also appreciated Vaani for her efforts. Vaani, in the video also tagged her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala who is helping her with the workout. Yasmin is a famous celebrity fitness instructor. Vaani, at the time of War, also took training from her and also thanked her for her training.

Love you @YasminBodyImage!! For being the best trainer and friend one can ever ask for. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. ❤️ #Repost @YasminBodyImage

・・・ (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2qszGmGcO8 — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) August 1, 2019

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Striped Dress At Event In Bandra | See Pictures

Also Read: Kajol's Most Appreciated Roles That Are Still Fresh In The Minds Of Audience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.