Deepika Padukone, Hrithik & Others Who Got Their Partner's Name INKED But Then Broke Up

When someone gets inked with their partner’s name, it shows that they are open to displaying their love. There are a number of celebrities who got tattooed for their loved ones. However, there are some couples for whom things did not go in the right direction and their relationship eventually broke up. Read to know about the actors who got inked for their beloved but ended up separated.

Actors who got their lover’s name tattooed but eventually broke-up

Amy Jackson

2012 released Ekk Deewana Tha marks the Bollywood debut of Amy Jackson, who received praises for her performance. She was seen opposite Prateik Babbar. The two stars fell for each other during the shooting and started dating. Amy got tattooed with ‘Mere Pyaar Mera Prateik’ on her forearm to express her love. However, their relationship ended and Amy Jackson got her tattoo removed. Currently, she is engaged to George Panayiotou and the couple has a son, Andreas.

Deepika Padukone

One of the most talked-about relationships in Bollywood is of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The actors met each other on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and developed feelings. When they got into a relationship, Deepika flaunted her love for Ranbir as she got his initials ‘RK’ inked on the nape of her neck. Her tattoo caught everyone’s attention for quite a long period. However, the Tamasha co-stars broke up, after being together for around two years. The Piku star got her tattoo removed. Now, Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh, while Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt.

Hrithik Roshan

Often called as a heartthrob of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in 2000. The couple got identical star tattoos on the side of their wrists. Later, the actor also got his then wife’s name inked on his wrist. They got separated in 2013 and their divorce was finalised in the following year. Sussanne altered her star tattoo by adding ‘Follow your sunshine’ to it. However, Hrithik still has both tattoos. The duo have two sons, and have been quarantining together.

Prateik Babbar

Not only Amy Jackson but her then beau Prateik Babbar also got inked for her then sweetheart. His tattoo read ‘Mera Pyaar Meri Amy’ which was done on his hand, similar to Amy. However, after they broke up, Prateik modified his tattoo. The actor tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar in 2019.

