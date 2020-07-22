When Deepika Padukone Revealed She Wished Her Honeymoon To Be In Italy; Read Here

Deepika Padukone's personal life and her relationships have often made the headlines. In an old interview with an entertainment portal, the actor opened up about her plans regarding the future and also shared details about her personal life. The actor revealed that her favourite honeymoon destination was Italy. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

When Padukone wished her honeymoon to be in Italy

While promoting her movie, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Padukone had given an interview with an entertainment portal. She was asked several questions including her experience working with co-star Ranbir Kapoor, whom she was dating at the time. The actor shared various details and highlights of the movie, Bachna Ae Haseeno. She shared what the movie was about, including the locations, story, soundtrack, etc.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' & Other Songs That Have 100 Million+ Views On YouTube

Padukone was also asked to share about her experience working and travelling to foreign locations with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed that the song Khuda Jaane song was shot in Italy.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Deep V Neckline

The actor further spoke at length about having a great experience shooting in Italy. She revealed that she wished to go to Italy for a honeymoon or holiday. The actor praised the locations that the songs were filmed in. Here's a song from the film:

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Romantic Moments At Award Functions

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Bachna Ae Haseeno released in the year 2008. Apart from the plot and the lead actors' chemistry, the soundtrack received widespread attention from critics. Some of the notable songs from the film are Khuda Jaane, Jogi Mahi and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. She played the role of Malti in the Meghna Gulzar-directorial. Padukone was also the producer of the film. She will next be seen in one of the highly anticipated films, '83. The film will feature herself and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie directed by Kabir Khan will star Deepika Padukone in the role of Romi Bhatia and Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the Indian Cricket Team during the 1983 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Times When Deepika Padukone Openly Expressed Her Love For Ranveer Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.