Bollywood stars have often gone beyond the mainstream Hindi cinema and acted in regional language films, TV shows, and other platforms as well. Gone are the days when people could see their favorite stars only on the big screen, as many popular celeb are now going the digital way.

Stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Nithya Menen, and many more are working on series and movies releasing on digital media. Listed below are details of Jacqueline Fernandez and other actors who made or will make their digital debut in 2020.

Jacqueline Fernandez & other actors who made or will make their digital debut in 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has made her digital debut quite recently. The actor's film Drive released on an OTT platform and received praise from fans. The film was written, edited, and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. She also went on to star in the recent film, Mrs. Serial Killer. The film is directed and produced by Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan respectively. Both films are available on Netflix.

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen also made her digital debut with the second season of thriller series, Breathe alongside actor Abhishek Bachchan. The popular show will air on Amazon Prime Video from July 10. The show has been created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The show also sees Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher in major roles.

Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her film The White Tiger on Netflix. The film has been directed by Ramin Bahrani. It is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel with the same name. Priyanka Chopra will act alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in the film. The below post was shared by Priyanka Chopra back in 2019 when she wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Kajol

Kajol is to make her digital debut with the Netflix film, Tribhanga. The film will be produced by her husband Ajay Devgn, Banijay Group Asia, and Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd. The film will be directed by Renuka Shahane. The post below was shared by Siddharth Malhotra, the brother of director Renuka Shahane who reveals his experience working with Kajol in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is to make his digital debut with the second season of thriller series, Breathe. The popular show which has been created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment is going to be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 10. The show is also to star Amit Sadh, Nithiya Menen, and Saiyami Kher in major roles.

Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen's roles in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Main Hoon Na, Biwi No.1, are unforgettable. The actor for a while had taken a break from acting. Sen, however, has made a comeback with her new web series, Aarya. The crime-based drama series has been co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The show is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza

