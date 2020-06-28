Jacqueline Fernandez With Salman Khan Or With John Abraham: Which Pair Is Most-loved?

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is popular for her performances and sizzling chemistry with her co-stars. She has worked with Salman Khan for films like Race 3 and Kick and has worked with actor John Abraham for films like Race 2, Housefull 2 and Dishoom. Here's an overview of her films with different co-stars that managed to impress the audience, in terms of chemistry.

Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman Khan or with John Abraham?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez worked with Salman Khan for films Kick and Race 3. They were seen as a couple in the film Kick while in Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen as his love interest. The film Race 3 received negative reviews from the audience but was declared as a box office success. Race 3 also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem.

In the film Kick. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen playing a psychiatrist while Salman Khan played the role of a man who loves adventures. The film received positive reviews and also became a box office success collecting ₹400 crores. Moreover, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry in the film came under the limelight.

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham have collaborated for the films Housefull 2, Race 2 and Dishoom. They were seen as a couple in the film Race 2, also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham were also seen as a couple in the film Housefull 2, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Asin. In the film Dishoom, they were seen as partners on a mission who eventually fall in love with each other. Dishoom also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

The film Housefull 2 received positive reviews from the critics and made an est collection of ₹220 crores. Race 2 made an estimated gross collection of ₹ 161 crores. Dishoom collected around ₹ 150 crores. Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham were loved as an on-screen couple in the films Race 2, Housefull 2 and Dishoom, making them the audience's favourite. The on-screen couple will also be seen in an upcoming film Attack. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham.

