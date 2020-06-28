Jacqueline Fernandez With Salman Khan Or With John Abraham: Which Pair Is Most-loved?

Quick links:
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is popular for her performances and sizzling chemistry with her co-stars. She has worked with Salman Khan for films like Race 3 and Kick and has worked with actor John Abraham for films like Race 2, Housefull 2 and Dishoom. Here's an overview of her films with different co-stars that managed to impress the audience, in terms of chemistry.
Jacqueline Fernandez worked with Salman Khan for films Kick and Race 3. They were seen as a couple in the film Kick while in Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen as his love interest. The film Race 3 received negative reviews from the audience but was declared as a box office success. Race 3 also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem.
In the film Kick. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen playing a psychiatrist while Salman Khan played the role of a man who loves adventures. The film received positive reviews and also became a box office success collecting ₹400 crores. Moreover, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry in the film came under the limelight.
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham have collaborated for the films Housefull 2, Race 2 and Dishoom. They were seen as a couple in the film Race 2, also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham were also seen as a couple in the film Housefull 2, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Asin. In the film Dishoom, they were seen as partners on a mission who eventually fall in love with each other. Dishoom also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role.
The film Housefull 2 received positive reviews from the critics and made an est collection of ₹220 crores. Race 2 made an estimated gross collection of ₹ 161 crores. Dishoom collected around ₹ 150 crores. Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham were loved as an on-screen couple in the films Race 2, Housefull 2 and Dishoom, making them the audience's favourite. The on-screen couple will also be seen in an upcoming film Attack. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham.
