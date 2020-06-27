Watch The Making Of Jacqueline Fernandez's ‘You May Be’ Song From Her Debut Film 'Aladin'

Jacqueline Fernandez kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. She has worked in many successful films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, among others. Jacqueline is known for her exceptional acting as well as dancing prowess. Jacqueline Fernandez’s debut film, Aladin bagged her the Stardust Awards and IIFA Awards for Best Female Debut.

Aladin, the film was released in the year 2009 and was a fantasy action film. The film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Reportedly, Aladin had received mixed reviews from critics and performed remarkably at the box office and its lifetime gross was 100 million.

Aladin movie had a romantic song 'You May Be', which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh. 'You May Be', this soulful track was crooned by the artists, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, while the video was choreographed by Geeta Kapoor.

Here are details about the making of Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘You May Be’ song-

The video starts with Riteish Deshmukh stating that he loved the romantic and love song 'You May Be' from the film. Also, Amitabh Bachchan said in the video that, You May Be is one of his favourite tracks from the film, which Aladin sings to his lady love.

Jacqueline Fernandez said in the video that You May Be is an extremely romantic number, along with a beautiful fusion of English and Hindi lyrics. She also spoke about how this song was like a dream for her to shoot, and it created magic on-screen with great romantic lyrics.

Further, Riteish Deshmukh said that ‘You May Be’ is one of the most romantic songs he has been part of. It is also special for him because as, Amitabh Bachchan sings it on his behalf in the movie for motivating Riteish's character to express his feelings. The choreography of the song is quite interestingly done by Geeta.

The director of the film said in the video that, Geeta Kapoor was outstanding as she designed the song and made all the things come true as the director wanted. The song, ‘You May Be’ starts with Aladin being very shy and nervous, as this is his character throughout the film, and is serenading Jasmine in the song.

The song, ‘You May Be’ will be played for the next 10 years, the singers of the song said this in the video.

