Actress Gehana Vasisth arrested for allegedly shooting porn videos; 4 more of 'gang' held

Actor Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for allegedly shooting pornographic videos and uploading them on a website, the Mumbai Police informed. Along with her, four other persons have been arrested. An alleged gang that exploited aspiring actresses too has come to light.

Actress Gehana Vasisth arrested

As per ANI, Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch. The actress will be produced before a Mumbai court on Sunday.

Among the arrested is a person named Roya Khan alias Yasmeen, who has worked in movies in small roles. She is being termed as the alleged mastermind of this gang.

The police also found a list from Yasmeen, that contained details of many aspiring actresses. The police stated that she would exploit the situation of the aspiring actresses to make them a part of the videos. The police also recorded statements of the victims, who allegedly shared that they were threatened with legal action if they did not agree.

Gehana Vasisth’s original name is Vandana Tiwari. Her Instagram account features numerous explicit videos.

She is best known for her work in the adult web series Gandii Baat. Gehana had come into the spotlight by winning the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012. She then featured in numerous Telugu films, perfoming dance numbers in most of them. She then featured in Hindi films like Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai and Luckhnowi Ishq.

Among other popular ventures include a role in the TV serial Behenein. She also featured in numerous advertisements, music videos in her career and featured in adult videos on Over-the-Top platforms.

Last year, actress Poonam Pandey had been arrested for shooting an objectionable video in Goa. She was then granted bail.

