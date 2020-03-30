Actress Shikha Malhotra Volunteers As Nurse During Coronavirus Outbreak In India

Actress Shikha Malhotra went back to being a nurse as the need for more nurses during coronavirus outbreak has increased. For the uninformed, Shikha Malhotra is popular for her role in Kaanchli Life is Slough film that released back on February 7, 2020. The film also starred Sanjay Mishra in the lead role.

Shikha Malhotra shared an elaborate post on social media where she mentioned that she has pursued nursing in Delhi. She has completed her course in the same from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital for five years. She revealed in the post that her move comes after the rapid surge in a number of COVID-19 positive cases in India. She has joined as a volunteer nurse in HBT Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari. According to her Instagram post, she joined the team to fight COVID-19 to serve the nation.

Shikha Malhotra shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “#lockdownday1 For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical & #SafdarjungHospital Spending my 5 years...so sharing a glance of my working hours in the hospital👩🏻‍⚕️So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again🙏🏻and this time I’ve decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can 😇need your blessings🙌🏻please be at home be safe💐and support the government. Thank you so much, Mumu to make me what I am today.”

Here is what Shikha Malhotra shared during coronavirus outbreak in India

Shikha Malhotra’s move was lauded by her followers and close friends. Some encouraged her as she is working on the frontline. On the other hand, she has been sharing her updates every day from ground zero. She is encouraging people to stay at home and not risk their health.

Shikha Malhotra is updating her followers about her fight against coronavirus outbreak

