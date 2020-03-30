Barcelona Set To Lose Whopping $111 Million Due To Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona might suffer huge losses amounting to €100 million ($111 million) this season due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. All LaLiga games have been suspended until April fearing the pandemic, while Spain has implemented a complete lockdown. There is still wider uncertainty if the league will resume in April.

LaLiga coronavirus: Barcelona revenue losses estimated at €100 million

According to Spanish sports publication AS, Barcelona are likely to accrue losses equaling to €100 million ($111 million). This amounts to 10% of the club’s total budget for the 2019-2020 season. To avoid bankruptcy, it was earlier reported that the Barcelona board were looking to various options to curb the financial losses.

LaLiga coronavirus: No to Barcelona players pay cut

🔵🔴 RESILIENCE | The #coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc on healthcare and economies worldwide — including in sports. It is one of the greatest challenges FC Barcelona has ever had to face.



BUT



We have been there before.

We have always overcome ... pic.twitter.com/916lQGdAXl — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 28, 2020

One of the suggestions that were being touted by the Barcelona hierarchy included a cut in player wages. It was reported that the club requested the first-team players led by Lionel Messi to take a pay-cut voluntarily to help the club during its difficult phase. However, the players reportedly declined the request, much to the embarrassment of the board.

Barcelona revenue: Barcelona players pay cut to curb losses?

Barcelona earned €93 million ($103 million) from ticket sales last season. This amount, when averaged, meant that the club earned €3.3 million ($3.65 million) per game at Camp Nou. If LaLiga and Champions League are called off, then Barcelona might accrue losses equivalent to €26.4 million ($29.2 million). This amount has been derived after assuming that the Catalans could have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona revenue: Barcelona players pay cut to deal with LaLiga suspension

Barcelona are likely to lose out on revenue from the broadcasters. It is reported that the club has received 85% of the broadcaster’s revenue. However, they are likely to lose out €25 million ($27.7 million) if the season stands cancelled at this juncture.

Barcelona revenue: Barcelona players pay cut amid closure of museum

The club is also likely to suffer financial losses due to the closure of several other sources of revenue. Amongst these, the club’s museums, merchandise sales and football schools across the world were major sources of income. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, Barcelona will accrue huge financial loss.

