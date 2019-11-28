The Debate
Commando 3 Review: Twitterati Can't Wait To See Vidyut Jammwal In An Action-packed Avatar

Bollywood News

Commando 3 trailer was released recently. The trailer was quick to grab the attention of fans. Have a look at the reaction that was given by fans online.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
commando 3

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set for the release of his upcoming action-packed movie, Commando 3 on November 29, 2019. The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the movie in the last week of October, and ever since then, fans have been sharing their excitement to watch the film. Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah. On Wednesday, the makers of Commando 3 released a new trailer, introducing Vidyut’s role in the film.

Also Read | Commando 3 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's Introductory Visual Will Leave You Stunned

Fans reaction to Commando 3:

The trailers of the film sparked an instant conversation among netizens. Most people were seen talking about the action scenes being performed by the lead actor, Vidyut Jammwal. Gulshan Devaiah, who was seen in the movie Hunterrr, will be playing the antagonist in Commando 3. The trailer has been triggering a lot of anticipation amongst people.

The film is highly awaited as the previous instalments were received well by the audience. The trailer has been trending on YouTube ever since its release. The second trailer of the movie was an introductory trailer to Vidyut's role in the film and it had some high-octane action scenes. Here is how fans have reacted to the release of Commando 3 inching closer:

Also Read | Commando 3: New Song 'Iraade Kar Buland' Will Surely Pump You Up

The trailer of the movie, Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal:

Also Read | Commando 3: Akhiyaan Milavanga Starring Vidyut And Adah Is Here

Vidyut Jammwal to be seen Yaara:

Vidyut Jammwal has his hands full with movies like Indian 2, Yaara, and Khuda Hafiz in his kitty. Yaara will star actors liked Shruti Haasan and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and does not have an official release date yet.

Also Read | Adah Sharma: When The Commando 3 Actor Stunned Fans With Her Experimental Looks

 

 

