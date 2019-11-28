Commando 3 Review: Twitterati Can't Wait To See Vidyut Jammwal In An Action-packed Avatar

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set for the release of his upcoming action-packed movie, Commando 3 on November 29, 2019. The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the movie in the last week of October, and ever since then, fans have been sharing their excitement to watch the film. Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, and Gulshan Devaiah. On Wednesday, the makers of Commando 3 released a new trailer, introducing Vidyut’s role in the film.

Fans reaction to Commando 3:

The trailers of the film sparked an instant conversation among netizens. Most people were seen talking about the action scenes being performed by the lead actor, Vidyut Jammwal. Gulshan Devaiah, who was seen in the movie Hunterrr, will be playing the antagonist in Commando 3. The trailer has been triggering a lot of anticipation amongst people.

The film is highly awaited as the previous instalments were received well by the audience. The trailer has been trending on YouTube ever since its release. The second trailer of the movie was an introductory trailer to Vidyut's role in the film and it had some high-octane action scenes. Here is how fans have reacted to the release of Commando 3 inching closer:

The trailer of the movie, Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal:

Totally amazing ,can't wait to see it.. . And of course they don't call you THE Action King for nothing,U have surpassed yourself @VidyutJammwal — Achla R Sachdev (@AchlaSachdev) October 24, 2019

This needs to be watched definitely in a theatre. Hope you have made it an Epic watch. All the best Vidyut. We love you and pray for your success! — Dineshotham Kumar Khambhammettu (@Simhabala) November 19, 2019

@VidyutJammwal watched commando 3trailer it was wooow.OUTSTANDING ACTION SCENES....you are inspiration for youngsters who used to be fans of hollywood action now we have a true Indian action star....no more dependency on hollywood movies for action....thaNk You — Indian (@21ganeshB) November 6, 2019

Excited for tomorrow

Already booked my first show at #velocity Cinema were sound quality is just amazing with big screens specially when such a action movie is there#Commando3Review#commando — Banerjee (@bharat_014) November 28, 2019

It's all praises for you sir. Your action, from what I can see from the reviews, is top notch. Cant wait to see #Commando3 . Super proud of you sir❤ — Rushali Prasad (@prasad_rushali) November 28, 2019

Vidyut Jammwal to be seen Yaara:

Vidyut Jammwal has his hands full with movies like Indian 2, Yaara, and Khuda Hafiz in his kitty. Yaara will star actors liked Shruti Haasan and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and does not have an official release date yet.

