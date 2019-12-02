Commando 3: Box Office Collection Of Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Movie

Starring actor Vidyut Jammwal, Commando 3 released on November 29. The film is about a commando who hunts down the antagonist to save his country. Ever since the action-thriller released, it collected around ₹10 crore in three days. This collection made Commando 3 the first film to do so well in the Commando franchise.

Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal: Box office collection

Commando 3 is the third instalment of the popular action franchise Commando: A One Man Army. Leading, Vidyut Jammwal has been a part of all the three parts of the Commando franchise. Taran Adarsh, a film critic released information about the first-day collection of the film, which was reportedly around ₹4 crore. He also revealed the weekend collection of the film.

He further tweeted that the film gathered a decent momentum in the evening after a dull collection in the morning. He also added that the film needed to do more better to get a decent weekend collection. Taran Adarsh also reviewed the film and wrote that the film had received mediocre reviews and has received only 2 and a half stars.

#OneWordReview...#Commando3: MEDIOCRE.

Rating: ⭐️⭐½

Keeps you hooked in first half, despite thin plot... Action is its USP and Vidyut excels in it... Gulshan Devaiah is devious, truly fantastic... Predictable twists [second hour] and tame climax are roadblocks. #Commando3Review pic.twitter.com/jSBfSQCBA7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2019

Weekend box-office collection of Commando 3:

#Commando3 shows an upward trend on Day 2... Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better... Day 3 [Sun] should see healthy numbers again... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr. Total: ₹10.38 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2019

According to India business, the movie Commando 3 showed an upward trend on the second day of its release. The metropolitan regions witnessed the growth and the movie was viewed by a mass audience. The box office collection on Day 2 was ₹ 5.64 crore. On Day 3 of its release, the film was expected to see healthy numbers again. The film Commando 3 collected ₹10.38 crore in total, over the weekend.

