Commando 3: Box Office Collection Of Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Movie

Bollywood News

The film Commando 3, starring Vidyut Jammwal, released on November 29 worldwide. Here is an overview of the box office weekend collection for the film.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Commando 3

Starring actor Vidyut Jammwal, Commando 3 released on November 29. The film is about a commando who hunts down the antagonist to save his country. Ever since the action-thriller released, it collected around ₹10 crore in three days. This collection made Commando 3 the first film to do so well in the Commando franchise.

Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal: Box office collection

Read Box-office Day 1 Collection: Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai Vs Vidyut Jammwal's Commando

Commando 3 is the third instalment of the popular action franchise Commando: A One Man Army. Leading, Vidyut Jammwal has been a part of all the three parts of the Commando franchise. Taran Adarsh, a film critic released information about the first-day collection of the film, which was reportedly around ₹4 crore. He also revealed the weekend collection of the film.

Read Vidyut Jammwal's Entry In Commando 3 Shows Child Harassment; Sparks Protests By Viewers

He further tweeted that the film gathered a decent momentum in the evening after a dull collection in the morning. He also added that the film needed to do more better to get a decent weekend collection. Taran Adarsh also reviewed the film and wrote that the film had received mediocre reviews and has received only 2 and a half stars.

Read Commando 3 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's Introductory Visual Will Leave You Stunned

Weekend box-office collection of Commando 3:

According to India business, the movie Commando 3 showed an upward trend on the second day of its release. The metropolitan regions witnessed the growth and the movie was viewed by a mass audience. The box office collection on Day 2 was ₹ 5.64 crore. On Day 3 of its release, the film was expected to see healthy numbers again. The film  Commando 3 collected ₹10.38 crore in total, over the weekend.

Read Fortunate To Get Accepted By Audience: Vidyut Jammwal

 

 

