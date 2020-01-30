Adah Sharma's Dolly Parton Challenge Is The Scariest; Has A Warning Before 'swiping Right'

Numerous challenges keep surfacing on social media, but it’s only when the celebrities too join in it that one realises how popular it has got. The latest to take the Internet by storm was the Dolly Parton Challenge that involves posting a collage of one’s pictures in various looks, as per the profile pic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Tinder. Various celebrities have taken it up, while some have given it an interesting twist.

The latest to try it, but give a ‘scary’ twist to it was Adah Sharma. The actor too posted some interesting snaps, nailing the executive look for LinkedIn, a traditional look for Facebook and a stylish pose for Instagram. What, however, was the best of the lot, was her picture for Tinder.

Adah’s major claim to fame was 1920, in which her character was seen as being possessed by a ghost. The Hasee Toh Phasee star put one of her moments from the horror film for Tinder. She had a fair point for putting the particular snap, her lover needs to be able to be able to accept her at her ‘worst’ and only that person should be swiping right (to accept her profile) on the dating app.

Here’s the post:

I mean if he can handle me at my worst then he is the one right ?😍 so swipe RIGHT ? 😈 #dollypartonchallenge #100yearsofadahsharma pic.twitter.com/KIhUqONDBU — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Adah had a busy 2019 with four movies releasing. Charlie Chaplin 2, Kalki, Bypass Road and Commando 3. She recently featured in the short film Tindey. It is in contention in the nominations of the Filmfare short film awards.

