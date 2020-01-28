The Debate
What Is The Dolly Parton Challenge That Blew Up The Internet Last Week?

Hollywood News

The Dolly Parton Challenge has taken the internet by a storm with many celebrities dropping in their versions of the viral meme. Read to know more details

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
dolly parton challenge

American singer Dolly Parton has been grabbing headlines of late. She recently bagged the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for her song God Only Knows. But this is not why Parton has been making waves for. She has also ticked off a social media trend that has been going viral on the internet for the past week.

ALSO READ | Sofia Vergara Takes On Dolly Parton Challenge With A Bikini And A Puppet

What is the Dolly Parton challenge?

A week ago, Dolly Parton took to social media to share a collage of her pictures in four frames that were named LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder respectively. The photo was an indication of how one presents themselves on the given social media platforms. Dolly captioned the picture as "Get you a woman who can do it all".

Since then, many celebrities all over the world have joined the bandwagon and posted their version of the social media trend. The meme has already been shared 30,000 times on Twitter and liked more than 639,000 times on Instagram. Apart from celebrities, even fans of the meme have been posting their version of the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' on social media.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Takes 'Dolly Parton Challenge' But With A 'Bumble' Twist

Check out Dolly Parton’s original post that blew up the internet:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

Here are celebrities trying their hand at recreating the Dolly Parton Challenge:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

ALSO READ | Ishant Sharma's Comic Take On 'Dolly Parton Challenge' Leaves Fans In Splits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by O, The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

ALSO READ | Still Working ‘9 To 5,’ Dolly Parton Marks 50 Years At Opry

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
