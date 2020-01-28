What Is The Dolly Parton Challenge That Blew Up The Internet Last Week?

American singer Dolly Parton has been grabbing headlines of late. She recently bagged the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for her song God Only Knows. But this is not why Parton has been making waves for. She has also ticked off a social media trend that has been going viral on the internet for the past week.

What is the Dolly Parton challenge?

A week ago, Dolly Parton took to social media to share a collage of her pictures in four frames that were named LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder respectively. The photo was an indication of how one presents themselves on the given social media platforms. Dolly captioned the picture as "Get you a woman who can do it all".

Since then, many celebrities all over the world have joined the bandwagon and posted their version of the social media trend. The meme has already been shared 30,000 times on Twitter and liked more than 639,000 times on Instagram. Apart from celebrities, even fans of the meme have been posting their version of the 'Dolly Parton Challenge' on social media.

Check out Dolly Parton’s original post that blew up the internet:

Here are celebrities trying their hand at recreating the Dolly Parton Challenge:

