Priyanka Chopra Takes 'Dolly Parton Challenge' But With A 'Bumble' Twist

American singer Dolly Parton kick-started a viral internet challenge a few days back after she shared a photograph on her Instagram. The picture shows four different photographs of Parton captioned with four different social media applications- LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. "Get a woman who can do it all," Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji. After Dolly Parton's challenge exploded online, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have gushed to take part in the fad. However, Priyanka Chopra left no stone unturned in giving the challenge a major twist.

Priyanka Chopra smartly promotes Bumble through the Dolly Parton Challenge post

Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, took to her Instagram and shared the Dolly Parton Challenge post. While the challenge has Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, Priyanka Chopra has set a new bar for the challenge. In her post, she has brought in 'Bumble' and 'Bumble Bizz', replacing it with Tinder and Linkedin.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Airline Plaint Spirals Into Fierce 'Are You Mental?' Argument On Privilege

For the ones who are unaware, Priyanka Chopra, in 2019, made her debut in the social market by collaborating for the launch of the new networking mode Bumble. What’s unique about Bumble, backed by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is that once two users have signalled interest in each other’s profiles, only the woman can initiate a conversation. According to reports, Bumble became the fourth-most popular dating app by combined monthly active users on iOS and Android phones in India.

Also Read | Daily Horoscope: Daily Health And Wellbeing Horoscope - January 25, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra walks past Manish Malhotra at Umang 2020, Tabu gives an awkward reaction

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Dolly Parton Challenge post:

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood celebs taking up the challenge:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and other celebs are styled by THESE people

(Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.