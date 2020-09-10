Adhir Ranjan Accuses BJP Of 'using' Kangana; Brings In Rhea's 'Brahmin-Bengali' Angle

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday lashed out the BJP for misusing actor Kangana Ranaut's popularity. Accusing the party of exploiting the Sushant Singh Rajput case ahead of the Bihar elections, the Congress leader claimed that Kangana had fallen victim to the saffron party's plan. "Kangana Ranaut has become a toll of BJP. The BJP is exploiting her popularity," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at a press conference on Thursday.

The Congress leader also raised questions on why Sushant was being seen as a Bihari boy when he was such a big star of India. "The question should not be whether he was a Bengali or Bihari. The way BJP is using him, it's as if he was only Bihar's star. Why do this? I want to ask the BJP- if they are using Sushant for Bihar Elections, someone might use Rhea in Bengal," he said.

However, shortly after Adhir Ranjan brought in Rhea's background and caste into the factor saying, "Rhea is a Bengali Brahmin, she is also a woman. In Bihar, BJP says we have done justice by putting Rhea in jail. I want to know what will BJP do when they come here (West Bengal), since Rhea was a Bengali Brahmin."

Adhir Ranjan questions NCB

The Congress leader also questioned the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) role in the case, asking them why a death probe was being turned into a drug case. "First they said she (Rhea) abetted murder, now it is a drug case? In Bombay, a lot of artists are drug addicts. Put them in jail. Did the Narcotics bureau not know of this?" he asked.

"In Bihar, BJP is saying that we have put Rhea behind bars and got justice for Bihar. Did the people of Bihar want this? They want justice for Sushant. We want justice for Sushant. Is the BJP trying to say that only BJP can get justice for Biharis?," questioned Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Complaints filed against Kangana

Meanwhile, two police complaints have been registered against actor Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli Police Station and Dindoshi Police Station respectively in Mumbai for making remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and for allegedly "disrupting public harmony," through her social media post.

Sources said that there is no confirmation as yet regarding the complaints being converted into an FIR. This comes after Ranaut slammed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hours after Sena-ruled BMC demolished parts of her Bandra office.

